Nilambur bypoll: Congress leader Aryadan Shoukath likely candidate of UDF

Thiruvananthapuram, May 25 (IANS) With the Election Commission announcing June 19 as the date for the Nilambur by-election, political activity has intensified across Kerala’s Malappuram district.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has kicked off its preparations early, projecting confidence, while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is still reeling from the sudden resignation of P.V. Anvar, both from the assembly and the alliance.

The by-election, necessitated by Anvar’s exit, is expected to be a litmus test not only for the UDF and LDF but also for several smaller parties seeking to assert their political relevance ahead of the upcoming local body elections and the 2026 Assembly polls.

The Congress, the principal force in the UDF, has begun its internal deliberations and shortlisted a few potential candidates. Aryadan Shoukath, the son of veteran Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed, is the frontrunner.

Malappuram District Congress Committee president V.S. Joy is also in the race but is considered a long shot, with the party likely to favour Shoukath due to his strong local support base and legacy appeal.

“The UDF has already launched its campaign in Nilambur. Our groundwork and internal preparations are progressing smoothly. The candidate will be announced soon. We are confident of securing a resounding victory in the bypoll,” said Aryadan Shoukath.

However, there is an emerging demand from within the party to consider a woman candidate. Adv. Beena Joseph, Congress leader and Vice Chairperson of the Manjeri Municipality, has publicly urged the party leadership to field a female candidate in a bid to reflect the changing political aspirations of the electorate.

On the other hand, the CPI(M)-led LDF is yet to finalise its strategy. The shock resignation of P.V. Anvar, who was elected as an LDF-backed independent in 2021, has left the alliance scrambling.

Several names are under consideration, but the party has not made a final call. Among the CPI(M)’s probable candidates are U. Sharafali, a former Indian footballer; Prof. Thomas Mathew, former principal of Chungathara Marthoma College; and Shinas Babu, the superintendent of Nilambur Taluk Hospital.

Other potential candidates include Nilambur Municipal Chairman Mattummal Saleem and Adv. Sherona Sara Joy, a district panchayat member from Vazhikadavu.

“We will take a final decision after thorough internal discussions. The election date has just been announced, and we are in the early stages of our preparations,” said M. Swaraj, CPI(M) leader and constituency in-charge.

Meanwhile, smaller parties like the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), and the Welfare Party are also exploring the possibility of contesting the bypoll.

With an eye on strengthening their bargaining power in future alliances, these parties see the by-election as a platform to demonstrate their electoral strength.

NCP state president N.A. Muhammed Kutty confirmed that the party will hold a state committee meeting on Sunday to decide on contesting.

The Welfare Party has already announced its decision to field a candidate, while the SDPI is actively preparing to enter the fray.

With multiple players gearing up for battle and the stakes high for all political fronts, the Nilambur bypoll is shaping up to be a crucial political event, setting the tone for the months ahead in Kerala’s evolving electoral landscape.

