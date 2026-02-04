Night temperatures improve marginally in Srinagar, Gulmarg still frozen at minus 8 degrees Celsius

Srinagar, Feb 4 (IANS) The minimum temperature in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city improved marginally on Wednesday, as the Meteorological Department forecast generally dry weather until Friday evening.

Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg ski resort minus 8 degrees Celsius, and Pahalgam minus 5.6 degrees.

Jammu city recorded a minimum temperature of 8.3 degrees Celsius, Katra town 7.5 degrees Celsius, Batote 1.6 degrees Celsius, Banihal minus 1.1 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah minus 2 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has forecast generally dry weather till Friday evening with partly cloudy sky.

On February 7, light snow is likely to occur at isolated places on the higher reaches. On February 8, the weather office has forecast generally dry weather, and light rain/snow on February 9 and 10.

Since the 40-day-long harsh winter cold period, 'Chillai Kalan', ended on January 30, there is overall improvement in minimum and maximum temperature, although there is very little chance of fresh snowfall in the plains of the Valley during the remaining part of this winter.

Thankfully, appreciable heavy snowfall occurred towards the end of January, and that is likely to sustain various water bodies, including rivers, streams, springs and lakes during the coming hot summer months.

Despite the minimum temperature dropping as low as minus 6 degrees during the Chillai Kalan, inter-district road connectivity remained unaffected in the Valley.

Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and the train service between Katra in Reasi district and Srinagar city continued uninterrupted except for two days' break on the highway and a day's suspension of the train service.

A large number of domestic tourists are visiting the Valley these days, and most hotels in Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam have good occupancy these days.

People from the tourism industry are seeing it as a very positive sign.

--IANS

sq/svn