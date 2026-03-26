Nigerian national held in Assam's Silchar; 3 local residents arrested for giving shelter

Guwahati, March 26 (IANS) A Nigerian national was arrested in Assam’s Silchar town in the Cachar district, while three local residents were taken into custody for allegedly providing him illegal shelter, the police said on Thursday.

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Addressing reporters here, Cachar district Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Rajat Kumar Pal said the foreign national, identified as Emeka Asedo, was apprehended from the Shillong Patty area of Silchar.

“During preliminary investigation, the accused failed to produce any valid travel or identity documents, raising serious concerns regarding his legal status in India,” Pal said.

Following his questioning, police learnt that certain local individuals had allegedly facilitated his stay in the town.

Acting swiftly on the inputs, a police team launched follow-up operations and arrested three persons for harbouring the foreign national.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Tinku Hussain Barbhuiya and Pinku Hussain Barbhuiya, who allegedly assisted in arranging rented accommodation for the Nigerian national, and Robina Begum Barbhuiya, who is suspected to have acted as a middle-person in facilitating contact.

Police also detained a woman from Mizoram, identified as Mal Danga, in connection with the case. According to officials, investigators are currently probing the purpose of Asedo’s visit to India, his activities during his stay, and whether there are any links to a broader network.

“The investigation is at a crucial stage. All aspects, including possible links and motives, are being thoroughly examined,” the Additional SP said.

Police added that appropriate legal action would be taken against those found guilty of illegally sheltering the foreign national. Authorities confirmed that further details are likely to emerge as the investigation progresses.

The arrests come amid continued efforts to identify and detain undocumented individuals under the Foreigners Act, with the government maintaining that strict enforcement is necessary to safeguard demographic balance and internal security.

Officials further stated that regular drives, verification processes, and coordinated intelligence inputs are being used to detect illegal entrants, and more such operations are expected in the coming days as part of the state’s sustained anti-infiltration campaign.

--IANS

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