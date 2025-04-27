NIELIT signs MoUs with 8 organisations to propel Digital India mission

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) on Sunday signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with eight organisations to advance the Digital India mission. The agreements were signed at Electronics Niketan in New Delhi.

"In a major stride towards advancing the Digital India mission, the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with eight visionary organizations on 25th April, 2025 at Electronics Niketan, New Delhi," as per a Ministry of Electronics and IT release.

The MoU signing ceremony, graced by the esteemed presence of S Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), marks a new chapter of strategic collaborations for NIELIT aimed at strengthening the digital ecosystem of the nation.

"The organisations with whom NIELIT has signed MoU are Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), ERNET India, National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE), Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, SKYROOT Aerospace, Institute for Financial Management and Research (IFMR) and Kyndryl India," the release read.

These partnerships are designed to enhance education, skilling, research, and innovation in the fields of Electronics and Information Technology. The areas of collaboration span across joint research projects, curriculum development, capacity building, training, skilling programs, and support for emerging technologies and innovation.

Speaking on the occasion, S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, highlighted the significance of such synergies, stating, "This is a strategic convergence of academia, industry, and government institutions to foster a robust digital ecosystem and develop a future-ready workforce. Collaborative efforts like these are essential to shaping a digitally empowered society and a thriving knowledge economy."

He further appreciated the leadership of Dr MM Tripathi, Director General, NIELIT, and the entire NIELIT team for their pivotal role in forging these partnerships and advancing the organization's commitment to bridging the gap between industry needs and academic outcomes through high-quality, practical education and skilling initiatives.

"The event was graced by distinguished dignitaries including Ms. Preeti Nath, Economic Adviser, MeitY, Dr M. M. Tripathi, DG, NIELIT, Ms. Tulika Pandey, Scientist G & Group Coordinator, MeitY, Dr Kamaljeet Singh, DG, SCL, Sh. Sanjeev Bansal, DG, ERNET India, Ms. Girija Mukund, Director CSR & ESG, Kyndryl India, Dr Krishnashree Achuthan, Dean & Director, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Dr CV S Kiran, VP, Skyroot Aerospace, Dr Prof Mohammad Rihan, DG, NISE, Dr Narsi Reddy, Director, Heartfulness Institute," the release read.

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. NIELIT is dedicated to promoting education, training, and research in Electronics, IT, and emerging technologies.

With 56 own centers, a vast network of over 700 Accredited Training Partners, and more than 9,000 facilitation centers across the country, NIELIT plays a pivotal role in developing skilled manpower for the digital economy. It is also recognized as a National Examination Body for accrediting institutions and organizations conducting non-formal sector courses in IT and Electronics. (ANI)

