NIA Raids 17 Locations Across 4 States in AK-47 Arms Recovery Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at 17 locations across four states in connection with its ongoing investigation into a case linked to the recovery of AK-47 assault rifle and ammunition in Bihar.

The raids began in the early hours of the day at locations across four states, including Bihar. NIA officials conducted search operations at the residences of suspects linked to the case, which is connected to the Fakuli Police Station in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

The Bihar police initially registered the case on May 7, and the NIA took over the investigation on August 5.

Four individuals have been named in the NIA First Information Report (FIR) after being arrested by the state police following the recovery of AK-47 rifle, as part of a "larger network of illegal sale and purchase of prohibited arms and ammunition."

According to the NIA FIR, the arrested suspects are involved in a supply chain spanning multiple states.Two individuals, identified as Vikash Kumar and Satyam Kumar, were arrested by personnel of the Special Task Force and Muzaffarpur Police from Muzaffarpur railway station while in possession of one butt and one scope of an illegally procured AK-47.

During the investigation, the NIA revealed that accused Vikash had purchased the AK-47 assault rifle from Ahmad Ansari, a resident of Gopalganj in Bihar. He then handed it over to Devmani Rai of Muzaffarpur for safekeeping.

Upon questioning, Devmani led the police to a bridge at Mud Ghutia near Malkoni road, where the AK-47 rifle and five rounds of live ammunition were recovered.

During the investigation, Ahmad Ansari, who is also involved in the illegal sale and purchase of firearms, was arrested by Bihar police on May 10 from Dimapur in Nagaland. At the time of his arrest, Ansari was found with a mobile phone and two walkie-talkies. (ANI)