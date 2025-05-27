NIA chargesheets three traffickers in case of arms supply to insurgents in Mizoram

New Delhi/Aizawl, May 27 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted three accused in a case relating to trafficking and supply of illegal arms, ammunition and explosives to insurgents in the northeastern state of Mizoram, sources said on Tuesday.

NIA sources said that all three accused, identified as Vanlaldailova, Lalmuanpuia and Lalrinchhunga alias Albert, hail from Mizoram, which shares unfenced borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The trio were arrested on December 6 last year following the seizure of arms, ammunition and explosive materials during searches at their residences.

“Investigations revealed that all three had played significant roles in supporting terrorist activities and aggravating ethnic violence in Manipur through the distribution of arms to insurgent groups. They had also raised funds with the knowledge that the proceeds would be used for procuring weapons for terror activities, thereby threatening public order and national integrity,” an NIA statement said.

Vanlaldailova, a licensed arms and ammunition dealer (M/s Israel Arms & Ammunition, Serchhip), had conspired with two other Mizoram-based co-accused, Lalngaihawma and Lalmuanawma, to procure and illegally supply weapons across the border and in Manipur for use in terrorist activities.

He had misused his dealership to promote such activities, as per NIA investigations.

The statement said that Lalmuanpuia and Lalrinchhunga had actively participated in this illegal network by facilitating the procurement and delivery of arms, ammunition and explosives for insurgent use.

Lalrinchhunga was also engaged in the illegal manufacture and repair of firearms.

The case was registered by NIA in New Delhi in December 2023 based on credible inputs relating to the involvement of Lalngaihawma and Lalmuanawma in the supply of arms, ammunition and explosives across the northeastern region and other parts of India, including Delhi.

The main charge sheet was filed against Lalngaihawma in July 2024, followed by a supplementary charge sheet against Solomona in November.

In the second supplementary charge sheet filed on Monday before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House Courts in New Delhi, Vanlaldailova, Lalmuanpuia and Lalrinchhunga have been charged under various provisions of the IPC, Arms Act, 1959, Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and the UA(P) Act, 1967.

NIA is continuing with its investigations in the case.

--IANS

sc/dpb