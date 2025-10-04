NIA chargesheets 11 accused in Punjab police station attack case

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted 11 accused in an April 2025 case related to the BKI-orchestrated Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) terror attack at the Qila Lal Singh police station in Punjab's Batala, an official said.

All 11 accused individuals are currently under arrest. According to a statement, they have been charged under various provisions of BNS 2023, UA (P) Act, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act in the chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court, Mohali, Punjab.

Another 11 accused identified in the case are still absconding.

"Foreign-based handlers of the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist organisation, namely Harpreet Singh @ Happy Passia, Mannu Agwan and Gurpreet Singh @ Gopi Navasherian, had publicly claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place late on the night of 6th April this year. The attack was executed by BKI members, with active support from foreign-based operatives, with the intent to spread terror and promote the agenda of anti-India groups," a statement mentioned.

Investigations by NIA, which took over the case from the Punjab Police in May, revealed that the conspiracy was directed by foreign-based terror operatives, who exploited family ties and other vulnerabilities.

They used social media platforms to radicalise and recruit vulnerable youth in Punjab to unleash terrorism against India, the statement read.

An official said that the NIA is continuing to investigate the case under Section 193(9) BNSS in an effort to nab the absconders and any other unidentified conspirators involved in the attack.

The NIA is the country's Central Counter Terrorism Law Enforcement Agency, tasked with investigating offences that pose threats to India's sovereignty and security.

Established under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, NIA's prime task is to handle cases involving acts of terror, human trafficking, fake currency notes, and other specified offences.

