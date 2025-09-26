NIA charges two CPI (Maoist) operatives in BJP leader Ratan Dubey’s murder case (Ld)

Raipur, Sep 26 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a second supplementary charge sheet against two operatives of the banned CPI (Maoist) terrorist organisation in connection with the brutal murder of BJP leader Ratan Dubey in Chhattisgarh last year. Officials confirmed the development on Friday.

Named in the charge sheet are Shivanand Nag and his father Narayan Prasad Nag, both accused of playing active roles in the criminal conspiracy that led to Dubey’s targeted killing.

The charge sheet was submitted on Thursday before the NIA Special Court in Jagdalpur.

According to the agency, Shivanand Nag was a known operative of the CPI (Maoist) and harboured longstanding political, business, and personal rivalries with Dubey.

The investigation revealed that the murder was not only premeditated but strategically timed to disrupt the electoral process and instill fear among local residents.

Dubey was hacked to death with axes in November 2023 while campaigning in a crowded weekly market in Kaushalnar village, located in the Jharaghati area of Narayanpur district.

The attack, carried out in broad daylight, sent shockwaves through the region and was widely condemned as an act of political terrorism.

The NIA, which took over the case in February 2024, has since uncovered a broader network of involvement.

Investigators traced links to members of the Bayanar Area Committee and Barsoor Area Committee under the East Bastar Division of CPI (Maoist), including several active underground workers (OGWs).

Earlier, in June 2024, the agency filed its first charge sheet against Dhan Singh Korram, another accused in the case.

Two more individuals — Sanuram Korram and Laluram Korram — were arrested and chargesheeted in December 2024, further expanding the scope of the investigation.

The latest charge sheet strengthens the prosecution’s case by detailing the roles of Shivanand and Narayan Prasad Nag in orchestrating the murder, allegedly as part of a coordinated effort to destabilise the region ahead of elections.

The NIA has reiterated its commitment to dismantling Maoist networks and ensuring justice for victims of political violence. The case continues to be monitored closely, with further legal proceedings expected in the coming months.

