NIA charge sheets fifth accused in CPI-Maoist revival case in Bihar

Patna, Jan 28 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge sheeted Lakshman Paswan, a prime accused, in connection with the attempted revival of the banned Maoist organisation -- CPI (Maoist) -- in the Magadh zone of Bihar, NIA officials said on Wednesday.

Lakshman Paswan has been charge sheeted under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to the NIA investigation, he was actively involved in collecting levy from business establishments to provide logistical support to CPI (Maoist) in Gaya, Aurangabad, Nawada and other districts of the Magadh region of Bihar. These districts are considered Maoist-affected in Bihar.

Paswan was also engaged in organising meetings to incite and coerce local people into joining the banned outfit.

NIA's meticulous probe has established that the accused's activities were aimed at strengthening and re-energising the CPI (Maoist) network in the Magadh region.

Lakshman Paswan is the fifth accused to be charge sheeted in the case.

He was arrested by the NIA in August 2025 from Lutua village in Gaya district.

Earlier, the NIA had charge sheeted top Maoist leaders Pramod Mishra, a Politburo member, and Anil Yadav, a Sub-Zonal Commander, in February 2024.

This was followed by two supplementary charge sheets against Binod Mishra and Rakesh Kumar alias Bihari Paswan in September 2024 and February 2025, respectively.

All four accused were previously arrested by the NIA.

The case was initially registered by the state police in August 2023 following a search operation at the residence of Binod Mishra, where Pramod Mishra and Anil Yadav were found holding a meeting to further their CPI (Maoist) revival agenda.

Subsequently, the NIA took over the investigation from the state police at the direction of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The central probe agency is continuing its investigation to identify and examine the role of Lakshman Paswan's associates and other co-accused involved in the conspiracy.

