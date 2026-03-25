NIA begins probe into bomb blast case in Bengal's Bhangar

Kolkata, March 25 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated a probe into a bomb blast incident within the jurisdiction of the Bijayganj Bazar Police Station under the Bhangar division of Kolkata Police, a central agency insider said on Wednesday.

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The incident involved a series of consecutive explosions that occurred while crude bombs were being assembled in the South Bamunia village of Bhangar in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

A person identified as Moshiur Qazi was killed in the blasts.

It is alleged that, following the explosions, Moshiur's charred remains were transported nearly 10 to 12 km away to Haroa and dumped near a fish farm.

The NIA investigators suspect that a conspiracy lies behind the entire incident.

Bomb-making activities were reportedly underway at the site in Bhangar.

Much like the incident in Bhupatinagar in East Midnapore district in 2022, an attempt was made in Bhangar as well to dispose of the body.

It has been alleged that a fatality resulting from an explosion occurred within the Kolkata Police's jurisdiction, yet the body was subsequently removed and transported into an area under the control of the West Bengal Police.

According to investigators, a deep-seated conspiracy underlies this sequence of events.

Upon the conclusion of preliminary inquiries, a decision has been taken to conduct a full-scale investigation into this specific aspect of the case as well.

The NIA has, in the meantime, registered an FIR in the matter.

According to the insider, the NIA indicate that details regarding this explosion will be presented before a Special NIA Court.

The bomb blast in Bhangar occurred nearly a week ago.

Within a few hours of the incident, the mutilated body of a man was recovered.

However, the recovery took place in Haroa in North 24 Parganas district.

Six days after the incident, the police successfully unraveled the mystery surrounding the case.

The police said that Moshiur Qazi died in the explosion while he was in the process of assembling bombs.

It was reported that Qazi served as the Trinamool President for booth No. 178 in the Gangnia area of ​​Deganga.

However, the Trinamool Congress has not confirmed whether Qazi was a party worker.

In connection with this incident, the police had arrested an ambulance driver named Sanjay Mandal.

--IANS

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