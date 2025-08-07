NIA arrests two Haryana residents after extensive searches in US ‘Dunki Immigration’ case

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested two accused, both residents of Haryana, in the case of human trafficking of illegal immigrations to the U.S via the infamous ‘Dunki route’.

The accused, Ravi Kumar and Gopal Singh, were taken into custody during extensive searches at four locations in Haryana and Punjab in the case RC-10/2025/NIA/DLI. While two locations were searched in Karnal district of Haryana, NIA teams converged on one location each in Yamuna Nagar (Haryana) and Gurdaspur (Punjab) on Thursday.

The digital devices and other material seized during the searches are being examined for further evidence about the criminal conspiracy linked to the immigration racket. NIA investigations revealed that Ravi and Gopal, both hailing from Karnal district, were part of a transnational syndicate that lured Indian citizens with false promises of legal travel to the U.S.

Gopal had conspired with Jai Kumar, another key accused, and Ravi in the illegal immigration of several victims.

He not only managed hotel bookings and the travel itineraries of the victims but also acted as an agent for other co-victims. He assisted other accused in collecting payments from the victims and their families, according to the NIA findings so far. The case relates to the illegal immigration to the U.S of Shubham Saini, a resident of Naraingarh, Haryana.

In January this year, he was apprehended by U.S. authorities at the border and deported to India. In his complaint to Naraingarh police, Saini had revealed that he was taken to the U.S through South and Central American countries. He was held in captivity abroad and subjected to abuse and extortion at multiple stages.

A total of Rs 42 lakhs was paid in parts by him and his family to the syndicate.

NIA is continuing with its investigation into the case, which has major international linkages, to identify and arrest others involved in the conspiracy.

--IANS

sas/dan