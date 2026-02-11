NHRC takes suo moto cognisance of Meghalaya coal mine tragedy

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report stating that 18 workers died following a blast at an illegal coal mine in the Thangskai area of East Jaintia Hills district in Meghalaya.

The incident reportedly occurred on February 5, and several other workers are feared trapped at unspecified depths inside the mine.

Observing that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights of the victims, the NHRC has issued notices to the Meghalaya's Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

The NHRC has said that the report is expected to include the status of the ongoing rescue operation, compensation provided to the aggrieved families, progress of the police investigation, and the steps taken or proposed by the authorities to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

Meanwhile, taking a stern view of the continued operation of illegal coal mines in the state, the Meghalaya High Court has ordered immediate arrests in connection with the deadly explosion.

A division bench of Justices H.S. Thangkhiew and W. Diengdoh took suo motu cognisance of media reports relating to the blast and expressed serious concern that illegal mining activities were still being carried out despite an earlier fatal incident reported on January 14 this year.

Observing that repeated tragedies point to grave administrative lapses, the Meghalaya High Court directed the district administration and police to act without delay.

It ordered the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills to identify and arrest the mine owners, operators and all those involved in the alleged illegal mining operations.

It also directed authorities to seize all equipment, documents and other incriminating materials connected with the mining activity.

Stressing the need for urgent relief measures, the Meghalaya High Court directed the district administration to ensure that all affected persons, including the injured, are provided immediate medical assistance and necessary support.

It also sought an explanation on how such prohibited activities were allowed to persist despite previous incidents and existing legal restrictions, cautioning that stringent directions would follow if the authorities failed to demonstrate concrete and effective action.

Earlier, the Chief Minister said the Meghalaya government has ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident and made it clear that accountability would be enforced.

"The Government of Meghalaya has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. Accountability will be fixed, and those responsible will face strict legal action," Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said.

