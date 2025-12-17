NHRC summons Maharashtra Chief Secretary, DGP over Sunburn Festival drug abuse risks

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday issued summons to the Maharashtra Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) for failing to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within the stipulated time on allegations that the proposed Sunburn Festival in Mumbai could pose serious risks to the health and safety of young attendees due to the event’s past associations with drug abuse, criminal activities and violations under the NDPS Act.

A Bench presided by NHRC Member Priyank Kanoongo had earlier taken cognisance of a complaint alleging that Mumbai, “already vulnerable to drug trafficking networks”, may witness increased circulation of narcotics during the music festival.

The apex human rights body had issued a notice on December 12, seeking an ATR within three days under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993. However, noting that the requisite report was not received within the prescribed time, the NHRC, after considering the matter on Wednesday, took a “very serious view” and directed that summons be issued to both officials.

It directed the Chief Secretary and the DGP to appear in person or through a duly authorised representative, well versed with the facts of the case, on December 26 at 12:30 p.m. at the NHRC’s office in the national Capital, along with the requisite enquiry report.

The apex human rights body clarified that personal appearance would stand dispensed with if the required report or documents are received on or before December 23. “Take further notice that in case you fail to comply with this order without lawful excuse, you will be subject to the consequences of non-attendance laid down in Order 16 Rule 10 and Order 16 Rule 12 of the CPC,” the summons warned.

According to the complainant, previous editions of the festival, including those held in Goa, witnessed incidents of drug consumption and related criminal activities.

The complaint urged the NHRC to intervene and direct authorities to enforce strict monitoring mechanisms, including mandatory drug screening, enhanced CCTV surveillance, prohibition of minors from entering the venue, preventive action against drug peddlers, enhanced security in toilets, and strict drunk-driving checks.

Observing that the allegations, if true, prima facie indicate violations of the right to life and personal safety, the apex human rights body had sought specific details on steps taken to prevent the use of illicit substances during the event, measures to monitor and control drug peddlers, actions to ensure that minors do not gain entry, and an undertaking from the permission-granting authorities addressing the concerns raised in the complaint.

--IANS

pds/uk