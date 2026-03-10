NHRC seeks report over misuse of cannon at MP’s Raisen Fort

New Delhi, Mar 10 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Raisen, the Regional Director of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Bhopal, and Secretary of the Union Ministry of Culture over allegations of unauthorised use of a cannon at the historic Raisen Fort in Madhya Pradesh.

A Bench presided by NHRC Member Priyank Kanoongo took cognisance of a complaint alleging that the protected monument, which falls under the jurisdiction of the ASI, has witnessed “unauthorised” daily firing of a cannon by certain individuals.

According to the complaint, the vibrations and noise caused by the cannon firing are damaging the ancient structure of the fort.

The complainant also referred to videos circulating on social media purportedly showing individuals making provocative statements supporting foreign countries, raising concerns about national security and communal harmony.

Seeking the NHRC’s intervention, the complainant requested a high-level investigation into the incident, strict legal action against the youths allegedly involved, an immediate ban on the use of the cannon at the site, and accountability of officials who permitted access to the weapon. Observing that the allegations, if true, prima facie indicate violations of human rights and concerns relating to public safety and heritage protection, the apex human rights body issued the notice under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.

The NHRC has directed the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Raisen, the Regional Director of the ASI (Bhopal), and the Secretary, Ministry of Culture, to inquire into the allegations and submit an Action Taken Report within two weeks for its perusal.

Established under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the NHRC, an autonomous statutory body, is an embodiment of India's concern for the promotion and protection of human rights.

Its primary role is to protect and promote human rights, defined as the rights relating to life, liberty, equality, privacy and dignity of individuals guaranteed by the Constitution or embodied in international covenants and enforceable by courts in India.

