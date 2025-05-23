NHRC seeks report from Tamil Nadu DGP over alleged negligence in Chennai air show tragedy

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Tamil Nadu, demanding an "action taken report" in connection with alleged negligence during the Indian Air Force (IAF) air show held at Marina Beach, Chennai, in October 2024.

The directive of the commission has come after a formal complaint that alleged serious lapses in planning and crowd management leading to five deaths and over 200 hospitalisations during the event.

The air show, organised on October 6, 2024, as part of the IAF’s 92nd anniversary celebrations, attracted tens of thousands of spectators. But the event swiftly and in no time turned chaotic due to overcrowding and alleged mismanagement, intense heat, and inadequate facilities, especially drinking water and shade.

The NHRC, in proceedings dated May 23, stated that it had received a complaint on October 10, 2024, specifically naming the Greater Chennai City Commissioner of Police. The complainant, an advocate, alleged that gross negligence and misuse of authority by senior police officials contributed to the tragedy and demanded a formal inquiry and disciplinary action.

According to the complaint, “five individuals lost their lives as a result of negligence and alleged misuse of authority", and many others endured “physical injuries and mental trauma owing to the mismanagement during the air show".

Eyewitnesses had earlier reported that elderly people and children were left standing in direct sunlight for hours as the show ran from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., without adequate medical support or shaded areas.

A large number of people at the event venue reportedly fainted. This happened even before event actually began. Emergency services were reportedly overwhelmed as more than 200 spectators were rushed to nearby government hospitals with symptoms of dehydration, heatstroke, and exhaustion.

Taking suo motu cognisance, the NHRC has now directed the Tamil Nadu DGP to submit a detailed report within four weeks, explaining what actions have been taken in response to the allegations, and what preventive steps will be implemented to avoid such incidents in the future.

--IANS

brt/pgh