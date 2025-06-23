NHRC seeks report from Odisha Chief Secy, DGP over gang-rape incident

Bhubaneswar, June 23 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the recent media reports on gang rape of a 20-year-old college student at Gopalpur beach in Ganjam district and asked the Chief Secretary of Odisha and DGP, Odisha Police to submit detailed reports in this regard.

The concerned officials have been directed to submit the reports within a two weeks period. The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights.

“The NHRC takes suo motu cognisance of the reported gang rape of a female college student on the Gopalpur sea beach of Ganjam District in Odisha. Issues notices to the state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks,” the NHRC wrote on its X handle on Monday.

It further clarified that the report is expected to include the status of the investigation in the case, the victim's health condition, the compensation and counselling, if any, provided to her.

Earlier, taking suo motu cognisance of the incident, the Chairperson of National Commission for Women (NCW), Vijaya Rahatkar on June 17 directed the DGP of Odisha Police for immediate arrest of all remaining accused, a swift and time-bound investigation, and provision of free medical and psychological support to the victim.

The NCW Chairperson has sought an action taken report on the gangrape case within three days. It is pertinent here to mention that on June 15, the 20-year-old victim studying in a Berhampur college along with her classmate and male friend visited Gopalpur beach and reached an isolated area behind a hotel on the beach in the evening.

A group of 10 youngsters assaulted the couple and overpowered the male friend.

Later, they took the woman to a nearby spot on the beach and three of the accused persons raped the woman while seven others helped them by keeping the male friend and woman under captive.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, the local police swung into action and arrested all the accused persons including four juveniles carrying out multiple raids within a few hours of the crime.

