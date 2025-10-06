NHRC orders probe into spurious cough syrup after 12 child deaths in MP and Rajasthan

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued notices to the Principal Secretaries of the Health Departments of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan over the deaths of 12 children after consuming allegedly spurious cough syrup in parts of both states.

A Bench presided by NHRC Member Priyank Kanoongo took cognisance of a complaint alleging serious lapses in drug safety and regulatory mechanisms that led to the tragedy.

The complaint sought the urgent intervention of the apex human rights body in incidents reported from Chhindwara and Vidisha districts of Madhya Pradesh, as well as certain districts of Rajasthan, where children reportedly died after consuming cough syrup.

Although initial tests by the Union Health Ministry did not detect diethylene glycol or ethylene glycol — substances known to cause kidney toxicity— the exact cause of death remains unclear.

Several cases reportedly involved kidney failure and other complications. The complainant has termed the incident a violation of children’s fundamental rights, including the right to life, health, and access to safe medicines.

The complaint requested a special investigation into the manufacturing, distribution, regulatory lapses, and potential contamination involved in the sale of the cough syrup.

Taking cognisance under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the NHRC has issued notices to the Principal Secretaries of the Departments of Health and Family Welfare of the governments of MP, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, directing them to conduct an immediate inquiry into the allegations.

They have been asked to collect samples of the cough syrup, have them tested in their regional laboratories, and immediately ban the sale of any spurious medicines.

Simultaneously, the NHRC has directed the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the supply chain of the alleged spurious drugs, apart from instructing all regional labs in the concerned states to collect and test samples.

“The authority is also directed to order all the Chief Drugs Controllers in the concerned states to process immediately the banning of the spurious drugs and submit reports,” the apex human rights body said.

All authorities have been directed to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within two weeks to the NHRC for further consideration.

