NHRC issues notices over alleged DPDP Act violations by AI, social media, EdTech platforms

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of alleged violations of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, particularly regarding the absence of mechanisms to track children’s data transfers and inadequate grievance redressal systems across major digital platforms.

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A bench led by NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo initiated action following a complaint based on a report by think tank ASIA.

The Commission has issued notices to key government bodies, including the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Communications. Copies of the notices have also been forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Commission has sought clarification from the Ministry of Communications on the process of providing SIM connections to children for Internet and mobile usage. Officials noted that there is a lack of clear information regarding the registration of SIM cards in the names of minors in India, raising concerns about regulatory gaps.

The DPDP Act, enacted in 2023 and operationalised through rules notified in late 2025, is regarded as a significant step in strengthening India’s data protection framework. The law aims to safeguard vulnerable groups, including children, women, and the elderly, from potential cyber risks and misuse of personal data.

While certain provisions, such as obtaining verifiable parental consent, have been given an 18-month compliance window, several key requirements, including data tracking systems, server security, and effective grievance redressal mechanisms, are mandated for immediate implementation.

According to the report, several major platforms, including Meta Platforms, Khan Academy, WhatsApp, Grok, Gemini, Perplexity AI, and Microsoft Math Solver, have not yet fully complied with these provisions.

Expressing serious concern, the Commission stated that such lapses could pose significant risks to children’s digital safety. It has directed all concerned entities to submit detailed compliance reports within 15 days.

The NHRC, a statutory and independent body tasked with protecting human rights in India, has powers comparable to those of a civil court, and its members enjoy a status equivalent to that of a Supreme Court judge.

The Commission also indicated that similar action may be taken in the future to ensure the protection of other vulnerable groups, including senior citizens.

--IANS

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