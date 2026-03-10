NGT transfers case on alleged felling of 90 trees in Rajasthan’s Dholpur to Bhopal Bench

Jaipur, March 10 (IANS) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has transferred a case related to the alleged illegal cutting of nearly 90 trees in Dholpur, Rajasthan, to its Central Zone Bench in Bhopal.

The case concerns accusations that several mature and fruit-bearing trees were uprooted using heavy machinery in a residential area, raising serious environmental concerns.

The matter was initially heard by the NGT’s Principal Bench in New Delhi and registered as Original Application No 124/2026. It originated from a letter petition filed by Ram Naresh Sharma, a resident of Housing Board Colony on Bari Road in Dholpur.

The Tribunal treated the complaint as an original application under its suo motu jurisdiction, following the principles laid down by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai vs Ankita Sinha.

According to the petition, around 90 green and mature trees located in a garden adjacent to Housing Board Colony were allegedly cut and uprooted on October 15, 2025, using JCB machines. The trees reportedly included several species known for their ecological and medicinal value, such as mango, peepal, banyan, amla, lemon, guava, coconut, date palm and kadamba, along with other medicinal plants.

The complainant claimed that the trees had been planted and nurtured over a period of more than 21 years and formed an important green cover for the locality. He alleged that officials of the Rajasthan Housing Board, in alleged collusion with local authorities and land mafia elements, removed the trees after the land was allotted for residential development.

The case was heard by a Bench comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi (Judicial Member) and Dr A. Senthil Vel (Expert Member) on Monday. During the proceedings, the Bench noted that the applicant did not appear before the Tribunal on the scheduled date of the hearing.

Instead of dismissing the matter due to non-appearance, the Tribunal granted an adjournment to allow the applicant another opportunity to participate in the proceedings. Since the incident occurred in Rajasthan, which falls under the jurisdiction of the NGT Central Zone Bench, the Tribunal directed that the case be transferred to the Bhopal Bench for further hearing.

The Registry has been instructed to place the matter before the Bhopal Bench on March 27, 2026, after obtaining necessary administrative orders from the Chairperson. The case is expected to examine allegations of environmental violations and determine whether proper permissions were obtained before the trees were removed.

