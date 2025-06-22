NGT takes suo motu cognisance of viral videos of garbage dump in Kasol forest

New Delhi, Jun 22 (IANS) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of viral videos circulating on social media platforms depicting garbage littering in forested areas of Himachal Pradesh's Kasol.

A bench, headed by judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, registered an original application suo motu (on its own) following a news item titled "From paradise to landfill? Viral video shows famous Himachal Pradesh hill station turned into a garbage dump".

Referring to the news article, the bench, also comprising expert member A Senthil Vel, noted that the viral clips on social media showed alarming visuals of plastic bags, empty bottles, food wrappers, and other non-biodegradable waste scattered across lush green patches.

The news item also highlighted that netizens have questioned the apparent failure of local authorities to enforce basic waste management protocols, apart from questioning the relevance of paying a ‘green tax’ before entering Himachal Pradesh.

In its order passed on June 5, the NGT noted that the videos circulating on social media platforms depicted disturbing scenes of large mounds of garbage littering its forested areas, turning parts of the Himalayan paradise into a dumping ground. The green body said the matter highlighted in the news item attracted the provisions of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 and the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016.

Saying that the power of the NGT to take up the matter suo motu has been recognised by the Supreme Court, the Justice Tyagi-led Bench impleaded the Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board (HPPCB), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Regional Office (NCZ) of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Kullu’s Deputy Commissioner as respondent parties to the matter.

"Let notices be issued to the respondents (authorities) for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit at least one week before the next date of hearing,” ordered the green tribunal, listing the matter for further hearing on August 4.

