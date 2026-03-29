NGT says artificial embankments cannot define Yamuna floodplain limits

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed authorities in Delhi to ensure demarcation of the Yamuna floodplain along a 22-km stretch between Wazirabad and Palla in accordance with statutory provisions, observing that artificial embankments cannot determine floodplain limits.

Read More

A Bench headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, comprising Expert Members Dr A. Senthil Vel and Dr Afroz Ahmad, was hearing a batch of matters—including a suo motu case—concerning floodplain demarcation and encroachments along the Yamuna.

The green tribunal took note of a status report filed by the Delhi government, which stated that a draft floodplain map had been prepared through a GIS-based exercise using one‑metre contour data and flood boundary maps. The report added that the map had been shared with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for ground-level demarcation, including verification and installation of boundary markers.

According to the report, the exercise of ground-truthing and fixing of bollards is likely to be completed by July 31, 2026. “GSDL have prepared a draft PDF map through lab-based GIS exercise using the 1-meter contour data… and the same has been forwarded to DDA for physical demarcation on the ground,” the report stated.

It further disclosed that encroachments are being removed on a continuous basis, with 1,426.6 acres of floodplain land reclaimed between May 2022 and February 2026. “Encroachments are being removed from the floodplain on a continuous and regular basis… and possession of the same has been taken over by DDA,” the report said.

The NGT also took note of a proposal by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department to construct a flood wall along a stretch from Majnu Ka Tila to Nigam Bodh Ghat to prevent the ingress of floodwaters. However, the Justice Shrivastava-led Bench made it clear that such structures cannot define the extent of the floodplain.

“Demarcation of the flood plain is required to be done in terms of Clause 3 (l) of River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016 and artificially created embankment cannot be treated as the outer limit for determining the flood plain,” the NGT observed.

Recording the submission of the DDA that it would complete the demarcation exercise within the stipulated timeline, the green tribunal directed both the Delhi government and the DDA to file a further progress report. “Responsibility of demarcation of flood plain in the above 22 km stretch lies with DDA, and this exercise will be completed by 31.07.2026,” the counsel for DDA submitted.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 16, 2026. The NGT directed that the progress report be filed at least one week before the next date of hearing.

--IANS

pds/uk