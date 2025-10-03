NGT notices Odisha govt over forest land encroachment by steel plant in Jharsuguda

Bhubaneswar, Sep 3 (IANS) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Odisha Government, the District Collector, and the Superintendent of Police, Jharsuguda, among others, in connection with allegations that an integrated steel plant in Jharsuguda district has encroached forest land measuring over 5 hectares.

The Tribunal, while hearing a petition filed by Satrughan Meher, a local social worker, has directed all relevant government authorities as well as representatives of the said steel company to file their responses within one month of receiving the order.

Meher claimed in his petition that the Iron and Steel company has been operating an integrated steel plant, one captive power plant and a Cement Grinding Unit at Marakuta in Jharsuguda village. The petitioner alleged that the said company has illegally encroached forest land, recorded in the RoR as Gramya Jungle Kisam in Marakuta in Jharsuguda district.

He further claimed that it had earlier applied for the diversion of 5.229 hectares of forest land, but the proposal lapsed. “The company has also not filed a fresh proposal seeking the diversion,” said petitioner’s lawyer Sankar Prasad Pani on Friday.

Pani further informed that in response to the RTI Application filed by the applicant, the Divisional Forest Officer, Jharsuguda, revealed that till date the company has not obtained forest clearance in respect of the integrated steel plant and other projects. However, the construction activities have been carried out without approval from the Central Government under Section 2 of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, alleged the petitioner.

The petitioner’s advocate claimed that the applicant lodged a complaint on July 21 with the Deputy Director General (Forest), Ministry of Environment and Forests, Climate Change, the Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Government of Odisha, requesting to conduct an inquiry into the illegal encroachment of forest land, but to no avail.

On July 8, the Naib Sarpanch of Marakuta Grampanchayat had earlier also made a representation before the DFO Jharsuguda and Tahsildar Jharsuguda regarding the illegal encroachment of forest land, but no action has reportedly been taken by the concerned authorities in this regard so far.

