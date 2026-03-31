NGT issues notices over alleged destruction of 70,000 trees in Ghaziabad city forest

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the Centre, Uttar Pradesh government and multiple authorities over alleged large-scale environmental degradation in Sai Upwan city forest in Ghaziabad, where nearly 70,000 trees are claimed to have been destroyed due to years of waste dumping and sewage inundation.

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Taking cognisance of an original application filed by petitioner Rajendra Tyagi, a former municipal corporator and board member of the Ghaziabad Development Authority, a Bench headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr Afroz Ahmad directed the authorities to file their replies by way of affidavit at least one week before the next date of hearing on July 2.

The notices have been issued to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Uttar Pradesh government, Central Pollution Control Board, Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, District Magistrate, UP Forest Department, Ghaziabad Development Authority and Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam.

In its order, the NGT recorded that although multiple issues — including illegal construction, encroachment, cattle grazing and non-forest activities — were raised in the plea, the applicant, through counsel Akash Vashishtha, confined the matter at this stage to concerns relating to solid and liquid waste management.

“Learned Counsel for the Applicant submits that he is confining this OA only to the issue of solid and liquid waste management,” the Justice Shrivastava-led Bench said, permitting amendment of the application accordingly.

Highlighting the environmental concerns, the plea alleged rampant illegal dumping and burning of solid waste within the 200-acre Sai Upwan area, leading to severe ecological damage.

The application also raised concerns over the discharge of untreated sewage and wastewater into a stormwater drain passing through the forest area, which allegedly overflows during the rainy season, submerging large portions of the green zone.

According to the plea, nearly 70,000 trees have dried up due to prolonged exposure to waste dumping, accumulation of legacy waste and sewage contamination, significantly degrading the “city forest” under the Master Plan 2021 and 2031.

The NGT, in its order dated March 19, directed the applicant to serve copies of the application to all respondents and file an affidavit of service before the next hearing. It also granted liberty to the applicant to raise other issues concerning the area through a separate application.

Sai Upwan, spread across around 200 acres, is considered one of the largest city forests in Ghaziabad and is described in the plea as the “green lungs” of the city, playing a crucial role in maintaining air quality in one of India’s most polluted urban regions.

--IANS

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