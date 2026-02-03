NGT directs immediate action to remove encroachments from water bodies in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Jaipur, Feb 3 (IANS) The National Green Tribunal's (NGT) Central Zone Bench at Bhopal has directed the District Collector of Rajasthan's Bhilwara to take immediate action in accordance with law to protect water bodies and remove encroachments in Kotri tehsil of the district.

A bench of Judicial member, Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, and Expert Member Ishwar Singh issued the direction while hearing Original Application No. 38/2025 (CZ), filed by Vishnu Kumar Vaishnav, who alleged large-scale encroachments and environmental violations affecting important water bodies in the region.

According to the applicant, water bodies such as Dharmo Talab and Fateh Sagar, also known locally as Baba Talab, have been subjected to illegal occupation and activities detrimental to the environment. It was submitted that joint committee inspection reports, along with official revenue records prepared by the Tehsildar, clearly establish the existence of encroachments on these notified water bodies. The applicant further contended that continued inaction by the authorities has led to degradation of the water bodies, posing serious environmental and public interest concerns.

Counsel appearing for Rajasthan informed the Tribunal that the issue pertains to encroachments on notified water bodies and assured that action is being taken under applicable revenue laws and environmental regulations.

The state government acknowledged the findings reflected in official records and submitted that necessary steps are being initiated by the district administration. After considering the submissions, the Tribunal observed that the protection of water bodies is a matter of paramount importance and requires prompt intervention by the authorities. In the interim order, the NGT directed the District Collector, Bhilwara, to immediately take all lawful measures to safeguard the water bodies and ensure removal of encroachments in accordance with due process of law.

The Tribunal also granted liberty to affected or interested persons to file applications for impleadment within two weeks, subject to serving advance copies to the opposite parties.

The matter has been listed for further hearing on February 25, when the Tribunal is expected to review the action taken by the district administration in compliance with its directions.

