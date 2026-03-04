NFR upgrades staff institute, names it after Assam's youngest freedom fighter

Guwahati, Feb 4 (IANS) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has upgraded its Senior Institute at Maligaon near Guwahati into a modern facility equipped with world-class amenities for the welfare of railway employees and their families, officials said on Tuesday. ​

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that the renovated and reconstructed institute has been named as “Kanaklata Bhawan” in memory of Kanaklata Barua, the youngest freedom fighter of Assam who made the supreme sacrifice during India’s struggle for independence. ​

The state-of-the-art facilities will enable railway staff to host various social gatherings and cultural functions in a dignified, well-equipped environment, he said. ​

Sharma said that apart from this, a community hall within the campus has also been renovated and dedicated in the name of Bishnu Prasad Rabha, a legendary cultural figure of Assam whose immense contributions to art, music and social reform continue to inspire generations. ​

The community hall will host social ceremonies, cultural programmes, and other community activities, providing a dedicated venue for railway employees and their families. ​

In addition, a children’s play area has been developed inside the Bhawan campus, named “Nahor Udyan” to provide a safe and vibrant recreational space for children. ​

The CPRO said that this initiative reflects the Railway’s holistic approach towards employee welfare by ensuring that family members also benefit from improved infrastructure and community facilities. ​

NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, inaugurating the upgraded facilities emphasised that employee welfare remains a top priority for Northeast Frontier Railway. ​

By providing upgraded infrastructure and improved facilities, including modernized institutes, enhanced hospitals and renovated schools, the Railway aims to boost the morale of its workforce, he pointed out. ​

“Such initiatives are expected to encourage employees to perform their duties with greater efficiency, dedication and pride. This initiative reflects the Railway’s holistic approach towards employee welfare by ensuring that family members also benefit from improved infrastructure and community facilities,” Shrivastava said. ​

CPRO Sharma further said that the Northeast Frontier Railway remains committed to strengthening staff welfare through the development of upgraded hospitals, renovated schools and enhanced institutional facilities. ​

Such progressive measures are aimed at boosting employee morale, encouraging greater efficiency and reinforcing dedication towards service excellence, he stated. ​

--IANS

sc/dan