NFR rolls out OFC-based smart system at level crossing gates​

Guwahati, March 30 (IANS) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has introduced an advanced Optical Fibre Cable (OFC)-based Integrated Voice-cum-Data Communication System at Level Crossing (LC) Gates, marking a significant step toward enhancing safety and operational efficiency, officials said on Monday.​

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NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, said the new system is being implemented across 50 LC Gates using Indian Railways’ robust OFC network, ensuring reliable, uninterrupted communication between Station Masters and gate operators.​

He stated that the system has already been successfully installed at Senchoa Station and Barpathar Station, connecting both non-interlocked and interlocked gates. ​

With this deployment, Station Masters can monitor the real-time status of gates, including opening and closing operations, directly from the Station Master’s room, greatly improving control, coordination, and response time.​

Equipped with high-quality voice communication, integrated voice logging, an Internet Protocol-based Public Address system, and closed-circuit television integration, the system enables comprehensive audio-visual monitoring of LC Gates.​

According to officials, it offers user-friendly features such as single-touch calling, group communication, and battery health monitoring, all designed to enhance operational efficiency and reliability.​

A key technological advancement of the system is its artificial intelligence-enabled noise filtering capability at the master console. ​

This feature effectively eliminates ambient disturbances such as train horns and station announcements during critical communication, ensuring clarity and precision.​

Additionally, the system supports centralised monitoring of all LC Gate cameras and allows public address announcements through extra Internet Protocol-based Public Address units installed at gate locations. ​

This ensures seamless, real-time communication and improved situational awareness for railway personnel.​

This initiative underscores Northeast Frontier Railway’s commitment to leveraging modern technology to strengthen safety measures, improve communication infrastructure, and ensure efficient management of railway operations, particularly at vulnerable Level Crossing Gates, Sharma stated.​

The Northeast Frontier Railway, headquartered at Maligaon near Guwahati, operates across the Northeastern states as well as in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.​

--IANS

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