NFR registers significant growth in solar power generation

Guwahati, March 20 (IANS) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) continues to make significant strides in its commitment towards green energy and sustainability, with substantial progress achieved in solar power installation across its divisions and units, officials said on Friday.

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NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that till February 2026, the total installed solar capacity across NFR had reached 31.890 MWp since the inception of the solarisation initiative in 2011.

During the current financial year 2025–26 alone, an additional 22.734 MWp capacity has been installed, reflecting accelerated efforts toward renewable energy adoption.

Among the divisions, Lumding (including Guwahati) has recorded the highest cumulative installation of 13.334 MWp, followed by Rangiya division with 8.941 MWp.

Other divisions such as Alipurduar (West Bengal), Katihar (Bihar) and Tinsukia (Assam) have also contributed significantly to the overall capacity enhancement.

The solar installations have resulted in notable operational benefits. During 2025–26 (till February 2026), the average monthly solar energy generation stood at approximately 9.18 lakh units, leading to an average monthly financial saving of about Rs 68.80 lakh, Sharma said.

He noted that solar energy generation reflects NFR’s focused approach toward reducing carbon footprint while optimising energy expenditure.

Further strengthening its green energy portfolio, NFR currently has 19.14 MWp of additional solar capacity under various stages of implementation across divisions.

Major upcoming installations are planned in Lumding, Rangiya, Katihar and Alipurduar divisions, which will significantly enhance renewable energy capacity in the near future.

These initiatives underline NFR’s commitment to sustainable development and its proactive role in supporting Indian Railways’ vision of becoming a net‑zero carbon emitter.

The ongoing solarisation efforts not only contribute to environmental conservation but also ensure long‑term economic benefits through reduced energy costs, Sharma stated.

The Northeast Frontier Railway, headquartered at Maligaon near Guwahati, operates across the Northeastern states as well as in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.

--IANS

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