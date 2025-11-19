NFR pays homage to Zubeen Garg on his birth anniversary

Guwahati, Nov 20 (IANS) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) celebrated the birth anniversary of legendary singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg at its headquarters in Maligaon.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said on Wednesday that the programme on Tuesday evening witnessed the gracious presence of distinguished guests Diganta Sarma, Biman Baruah, Babita Sarma and Manash Hazarika, all of whom shared a close association with the renowned maestro. They were later felicitated by the General Manager of NFR, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava.

During the event, the guests fondly reminisced about the legend, highlighting cherished memories and reflecting on his invaluable contribution to the people of Assam and the nation.

The CPRO said that the celebration commenced with a formal inauguration by the General Manager of NFR, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and floral tributes at the portrait of the beloved artist.

Senior officials, staff members, and union representatives of NFR were also present.

In his address, the General Manager warmly recalled late Zubeen Garg’s unparalleled contribution to Indian music and performing arts, emphasising how the maestro carried Assam’s cultural essence to national and international platforms.

He further announced that the NFR’s cultural ground in Maligaon will be renamed in honour of the legendary artist as the ‘Zubeen Garg Bihu Toli’, marking a lasting tribute to his legacy. He noted that the occasion served as a heartfelt tribute to a cultural icon whose legacy continues to inspire and uplift generations.

The Tuesday evening progressed with a vibrant and colourful cultural programme, featuring energetic participation from talented artists of the NFR family.

A special video compilation showcased memorable moments from late Zubeen Garg’s life journey, while melodious solo and group performances by members of NFRCA and NFRWWO enriched the tribute.

A standout moment was the soulful group rendition of “Mayabini Ratir”, which received heartfelt appreciation from the audience and evoked a deep sense of nostalgia.

The event concluded with a Vote of Thanks on behalf of NFR, expressing gratitude to everyone whose collective efforts made the celebration a fitting homage to the late Zubeen Garg.

The programme symbolised a united tribute to his musical brilliance and reaffirmed NFR’s dedication to honouring Assamese culture and its illustrious icons.

The 52-year-old celebrated Assamese singer and music legend Zubeen Garg, whose soulful voice made him a household name across the country, passed away in a tragic accident in Singapore on September 19.

Garg had travelled to Singapore to participate in the North East Festival, where he was scheduled to perform on September 19. His sudden demise has cast a pall of gloom over the event and across the Assamese community worldwide.

Known as the cultural icon of Assam, Zubeen Garg was not just a singer but also a composer, music director, actor, and filmmaker.

With a career spanning over three decades, he lent his voice to thousands of songs in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and several other languages.

