NFR installs intrusion detection system to protect elephants, boost train safety

Guwahati, Oct 18 (IANS) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has undertaken a major initiative to ensure the safety of elephants and smooth train operations by implementing the Intrusion Detection System (IDS) across its network and jurisdiction, officials said on Saturday.

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that this innovative system aims to protect wildlife while maintaining operational efficiency, especially in areas where railway lines pass through forested and elephant-inhabited zones.

The IDS uses advanced optical fibre sensing technology to detect elephant movement near railway tracks, generating real-time alerts for train drivers and control rooms to take timely preventive action, he said.

According to the CPRO, the trial works of the IDS have been successfully commissioned in four important sections of the NFR jurisdiction. These include the Madarihat–Nagrakata section under Alipurduar Division in West Bengal, the Habaipur–Lamsakhang–Patharkhola–Lumding section under Lumding Division, the Kamakhya–Azara–Mirza section under Rangiya Division and the Titabar–Mariani–Nakachari section under Tinsukia Division in Assam.

Sharma said that together, these pilot installations cover a total of 64.03 km of elephant corridors and 141 km of block sections, marking a significant milestone in the railway’s commitment to wildlife protection and safe train movement.

The successful commissioning of these trial sections has paved the way for the next phase of IDS implementation across the remaining 146.4 route kilometres of elephant corridor sections of the Northeast Frontier Railway.

The CPRO said that the target date for completion of this expanded project has been set for April 2026, by which time the system is expected to be fully functional across all identified elephant corridors.

Through this initiative, the Northeast Frontier Railway reaffirms its commitment to sustainable development, environmental stewardship and passenger safety.

By integrating technology with conservation, NFR is setting a national benchmark for responsible railway operations in biodiversity-rich regions, Sharma stated.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) operates in the Northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar with more than 7,362 Track Kilometres (TKM) in its jurisdiction.

--IANS

sc/dan