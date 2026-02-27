NFR conducts coordinated anti-encroachment drives in Assam, Bengal

Guwahati, Feb 27 (IANS) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), which operates in ten Northeastern and Eastern Indian states, carried out coordinated anti-encroachment drives in West Bengal and Assam to ensure safety and protect railway lands, officials said on Friday.

Read More

NFR’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said that, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding railway infrastructure and ensuring safe train operations, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NFR undertook extensive anti-encroachment operations at multiple locations in the two states.

The RPF, in close coordination with the Engineering Department, conducted the drives under its jurisdiction during a two-day campaign held in February 2026.

The initiative forms part of NFR’s sustained efforts to protect railway property, enhance operational efficiency and strengthen infrastructure security, the CPRO said.

He stated that in West Bengal, the drives covered the section between Nagrakata railway station and Chalsa railway station in Jalpaiguri district, as well as the yard area of Dalgaon railway station in Alipurduar district.

Similar eviction operations were undertaken in Assam near Mariani railway station in Jorhat district and along the railway stretch between Guwahati railway station and Kamakhya railway station in Kamrup (Metro) district, Sharma said.

In total, 37 unauthorised structures were dismantled during the campaign, and six cement pillars erected on railway land were removed.

According to the CPRO, one of the major highlights of the drive was the large-scale eviction carried out between Guwahati and Kamakhhya railway stations, where 35 unauthorised structures were demolished.

This significant clearance marks one of the most extensive anti-encroachment actions in the section and is expected to substantially improve track visibility, strengthen safety standards and prevent future encroachments along this crucial railway corridor.

Sharma said the Northeast Frontier Railway remains steadfast in protecting railway assets and maintaining a safe, secure and obstruction-free environment for passengers and train operations.

The coordinated efforts of the RPF and the Engineering Department also help curb anti-social activities along railway tracks, he added.

The NFR has urged the public to refrain from unauthorised occupation of railway land and to extend full cooperation in maintaining railway safety and security.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) operates in the Northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar.

--IANS

sc/dan