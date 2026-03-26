NFR accelerates development initiatives to strengthen operational efficiency

Guwahati, March 26 (IANS) The Northeast Frontier Railway has prioritised a range of ongoing development initiatives to ensure their steady progress, aligning them closely with its strategic vision and operational goals, officials said on Thursday. These efforts aim to enhance efficiency, improve infrastructure, and deliver better services across the region.​

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Northeast Frontier Railway General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava conducted a comprehensive inspection across multiple sections of the Lumding Division to review infrastructure development, safety systems, and passenger amenities.​

Northeast Frontier Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said the inspection also encompassed a range of ongoing development initiatives to ensure their steady progress in alignment with Northeast Frontier Railway’s strategic vision and operational priorities.​

The inspection commenced from Kamakhya, covering key locations including Lumding, Diphu, and Barpathar.​

At Lumding, the General Manager reviewed the proposed Loco Mid-life Rehabilitation Project at the relief yard, aimed at enhancing locomotive efficiency and long-term operational sustainability.​

A successful speed trial between Bokajan and Barpathar over 31.3 km achieved speeds up to 120 kmph while adhering to all safety restrictions, reflecting Northeast Frontier Railway’s continued focus on capacity enhancement, track standards, and safe train operations.​

At Diphu, several important passenger-centric and safety-enhancing initiatives were inspected and demonstrated. These included the Electronic Interlocking Double Section system between Diphu and Daldali, significantly strengthening operational safety across the 10 km section.​

Closed-circuit television surveillance systems were also reviewed to further enhance station security and passenger confidence.​

Additionally, a newly constructed Road Under Bridge, replacing Level Crossing Gate number ST-58, was inspected, marking a major step towards improving safety, ensuring seamless road-rail connectivity, and reducing congestion.​

At Barpathar station, the General Manager conducted detailed inspections and observed demonstrations of modern technologies, including data and voice recording systems at level crossing gates.​

Important track components such as Points and Crossings, Long Welded Rails, and Switch Expansion Joints were also inspected to ensure safety and maintenance standards.​

He also interacted with field staff, appreciating their dedication and emphasising safety, efficiency, and teamwork.​

The inspection also covered key engineering assets, including minor and major bridges such as Bridge number 331.​

Advanced safety systems, such as pre-warning mechanisms at unmanned crossings and innovative trolley-mounted greasing systems, were reviewed, reflecting Northeast Frontier Railway’s focus on modern maintenance practices and technology-driven solutions.​

The inspection further progressed with a review at Jamuguri. Ongoing projects under the Lumding Division were also reviewed.​

This extensive inspection reaffirms Northeast Frontier Railway’s unwavering commitment to modernisation, enhanced safety standards, and superior passenger experience.​

Through continuous monitoring, infrastructure upgrades, and proactive initiatives, Northeast Frontier Railway remains dedicated to delivering efficient, reliable, and passenger-friendly railway services across the region.​

He was accompanied by senior officials from the Northeast Frontier Railway headquarters and concerned divisional authorities.​

--IANS

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