Newborn dies at Guwahati Medical College: Police to conduct probe, says CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the police will conduct an inquiry into the death of an infant in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), and if anybody is found guilty in the incident, the person will face strict punishment.

He told reporters here, “I have spoken to the Guwahati Police Commissioner for a probe into the matter. The police will look into the CCTV footage, and if anybody is found guilty in their duty, we will take strict action. This is an unfortunate incident, and my thoughts are with the bereaved family.”

Earlier on Monday night, CM Sarma rushed to GMCH after the incident and expressed deep grief over the tragedy.

Visibly upset, he slammed hospital authorities for “unacceptable negligence”.

“Despite having sufficient equipment and fewer patients today, three infants were kept on one bed. This is unacceptable,” CM Sarma told reporters.

The CM announced the suspension of the nurse on duty and ordered a high-level inquiry.

A three-member committee of senior doctors has been tasked with reviewing CCTV footage, questioning staff, and submitting a report within 3-4 days.

Rejecting overcrowding as an excuse, CM Sarma pointed out that Assam now has 14 medical colleges and adequate staff strength.

He directed GMCH authorities to apologise to the bereaved family and implement strict safety protocols. “I have taken information from the principal, and there were only 26 newborns in the unit, and hence the incident must not have happened due to overcrowding,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would soon be introduced across all medical colleges in Assam to prevent overcrowding of infants in ICUs and to strengthen neonatal care.

Notably, in a shocking case, a newborn girl died and two others were injured after allegedly falling from an ICU bed at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Monday.

The deceased infant, daughter of Smita Deka and Utpal Bordoloi, was undergoing phototherapy for jaundice when the incident occurred.

According to reports, three babies were placed together on a single bed in the phototherapy room, despite several machines lying unused.

The overcrowding reportedly caused the infants to slip, leading to severe head injuries to one child. While two of the babies were discharged without harm, the girl succumbed to her injuries. The incident has triggered outrage and raised serious questions over hospital management and patient safety in the state’s premier medical institution.

