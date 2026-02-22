New terminal of Guwahati Airport marks major milestone in aviation sector: Assam CM

Guwahati, Feb 22 (IANS) The newly constructed integrated terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Borjhar became operational on Sunday, marking a major milestone in Assam’s aviation infrastructure, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the facility, the Chief Minister said the new terminal has been designed to significantly enhance passenger handling capacity and improve the overall travel experience, positioning Guwahati as a key aviation gateway to the Northeast and neighbouring Southeast Asian regions.

Sarma also announced that two five-star hotels will be constructed near the airport terminal to accommodate the growing number of domestic and international travellers. He said the proposed hospitality projects are expected to strengthen tourism infrastructure and generate employment opportunities for local residents.

Highlighting future expansion plans, the Chief Minister said the state government is exploring the possibility of constructing an additional terminal at LGBI Airport within the next two years in view of the rapidly increasing air traffic in the region.

He further said that the government is planning to develop an “aero hub” at Borjhar on the lines of major aviation hubs such as Delhi.

“Our vision is to transform Guwahati into a major aviation and logistics hub for the entire Northeast. The proposed aero hub will strengthen connectivity, promote trade, tourism, and investment, and reduce dependency on metro cities outside the region,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said the new integrated terminal reflects Assam’s economic growth and its aspirations to emerge as a major connectivity and commercial centre in eastern India.

He added that the project has been executed with a focus on modern architecture, sustainability, and passenger-friendly facilities.

According to airport officials, the integrated terminal is equipped with modern amenities, advanced security infrastructure, expanded check-in counters, improved baggage handling systems, and enhanced parking and surface transport connectivity.

Sarma said the expansion of LGBI Airport will play a crucial role in supporting Assam’s development agenda by improving connectivity, attracting investment, and boosting tourism.

He reiterated the state government’s commitment to working in coordination with the Airports Authority of India and the Central government to further strengthen aviation infrastructure in Assam.

Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport is the busiest airport in the Northeast and serves as a critical transport hub connecting the region with major cities across India.

