New spell of thunderstorms and hail forecast in Maharashtra from March 30 to April 4

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) The Maharashtra Agriculture Department, on Saturday, issued an urgent advisory for farmers and citizens as the state braces for a fresh spell of volatile weather.

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Starting from March 30, a combination of cloudy skies and afternoon thunderstorms is expected to sweep across several regions, potentially bringing hail and high-velocity winds up to April 4.

According to the latest Meteorological data, the weather pattern is expected to evolve in three phases.

On March 30, intense activity is predicted in Khandesh, Marathwada, Western Vidarbha, and the Ghat areas of Central Maharashtra.

These regions are likely to experience lightning, gusty winds, and localised hailstorms.

On March 31, a temporary reduction in intensity is expected; however, atmospheric instability will persist, leading to scattered light rain and cloudy conditions.

From April 1 to 4, the intensity of the storms is projected to escalate again.

Widespread rain, thunderstorms, and potential hail are expected across Central Maharashtra, Khandesh, Marathwada, and Vidarbha, the state government statement said.

With the Rabi harvest currently in full swing, the Agriculture Department has urged farmers to prioritise the safety of their produce.

"Harvested crops should be moved to secure storage immediately or covered with waterproof tarpaulins to prevent damage from rain and moisture. Farmers are advised to plan any remaining harvesting or spraying activities based on local weather updates to avoid losses due to sudden wind or hailstorm," the statement added.

To prevent loss of life and livestock during lightning strikes and heavy winds, the state government has issued safety protocols, including proper shelter, maintain safe distance from utilities and ensure livestock safety.

"Avoid standing under trees or in temporary tin sheds during thunderstorms. Maintain a safe distance from electric transformers, power poles, and high-voltage transmission lines. Ensure domestic animals are moved to sturdy, closed shelters away from open fields," the Agriculture department said in its advisory for farmers.

According to the government statement, this weather shift is typical of the pre-monsoon transition, where rising summer temperatures create atmospheric instability.

For Maharashtra's agrarian economy, late March and early April are critical as crops like wheat, gram (harbhara), and various fruits are at the harvesting stage.

Sudden hailstorms in previous years have caused significant economic distress, making these early warnings vital for disaster mitigation.

--IANS

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