New security camp established in Bijapur as part of anti-Naxal drive

Raipur/Bijapur, March 14 (IANS) In a significant stride towards eradicating Naxalism and bringing development to one of Chhattisgarh's most remote and Maoist-affected regions, security forces have established a new security and public amenities camp in Village Bade Gundem, under the jurisdiction of Farsegarh Police Station in Bijapur district.

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The establishment of the camp falls under the Chhattisgarh Government's flagship 'Niyad Nella Nar' scheme, which integrates intensified anti-Naxal operations with the delivery of essential public services to interior tribal areas.

The camp is poised to serve as a forward base to curb Maoist activities, restrict their mobility, and create a secure environment for lasting peace.

The camp was set up through a coordinated operation involving joint teams from the District Reserve Guard, district police force, and the Chhattisgarh Armed Force.

This initiative was carried out despite challenging geographical terrain, inaccessible routes, and harsh natural conditions, highlighting the forces' remarkable courage, determination, and high morale.

Beyond security, such camps promise transformative benefits for local villagers. These camps will enable access to critical amenities including healthcare facilities, quality education, electricity, clean drinking water, public distribution system outlets, improved mobile network coverage, roads, bridges, and culverts.

This marks a key advancement in connecting Bhopalpatnam with Farsegarh and linking remote villages, particularly those in the Indravati National Park area, to broader road networks and administrative reach.

Since 2024, Bijapur district has seen an impressive rollout of 37 new security camps amid similar adversities.

These efforts have yielded substantial results in the fight against Naxalism.

According to senior police officials, 955 Maoists have been rehabilitated and reintegrated into mainstream society, 234 have been neutralised in encounters, and 1,184 arrested through sustained operations.

The camp's inauguration was overseen by senior officials, including Sundarraj P, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range), Jagdalpur and a team of senior police officials.

By blending robust security measures with inclusive growth, the initiative aligns with the broader national goal of ending Left-Wing Extremism by March 2026, paving the way for tribal communities to embrace development, trust in governance, and a violence-free future.

--IANS

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