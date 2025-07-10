New scheme to provide social security to agricultural workers: Maha Minister

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Minister of State for Agriculture Ashish Jaiswal on Thursday said that a new scheme providing social security to agricultural labourers will soon be implemented in the state.

He added that various schemes for the welfare of farmers are being effectively implemented to prevent farmer suicides.

Also, the government is making efforts to enrich agriculture by investing in the agricultural sector. The government's goal is to bring farmer suicides to zero, and the government is doing its best for this. Minister Jaiswal was replying to a motion moved by the opposition parties under Rule 293 in the Legislative Assembly.

Minister Jaiswal said that there are 1.71 crore farmers in the state. The government is committed to bringing about positive changes in the lives of these farmers.

“The state government stands firmly behind them in times of crisis. The government has spent Rs 69,889 crore, including 'Namo Shetkari Samman Yojana', 'Peak Bima Yojana', agricultural mechanisation, and Gopinath Munde Shetkari Sanugrah Grant Yojana. Nearly Rs 56,293 crore have been provided through the Namo Shetkari Samman Yojana in the last three years.”

“Further, Rs 19,310 crore have been spent through the Chief Minister Baliraja Electricity Subsidy Yojana, including farmers belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories. In addition, Rs 16,389 crore have been provided through the Crop Insurance Scheme and Rs 19,592 crore have been provided for compensation,” he added.

“The government is encouraging the cultivation of exportable crops to enrich the farmers. Crops will be divided into two methods: asset and liability. Farmers have been helped through the crop insurance scheme. Farmers have been helped more than the norms of the State Disaster and National Disaster Response Force. The government will help farmers who have not received help under the crop insurance scheme.”

“Since the government has changed the crop insurance scheme to one rupee, the remaining capital investment of Rs 5,000 crore will be made in the agriculture sector. The lottery system for benefits in the agriculture department has been discontinued, and benefits will be given on a first-come, first-served basis. The outlay will be increased in the scheme in which there is more demand,” said the minister.

Minister Jaiswal said a survey will be conducted for the necessary items as per the needs of the farmers, and materials will be provided accordingly. He said that organic and natural farming is being encouraged in the state.

Due to the cultivation of organic farming, the state's subsidy expenditure on chemical fertilisers is decreasing.

“A new policy will be brought to protect crops from wildlife. The state government is considering a scheme for changing cropping patterns, erecting fences and providing subsidies to farmers who have had to leave farming due to the problems of wild animals. Crops are damaged due to natural disasters. A scheme will be brought to grow new crops instead of such constantly damaged crops. The government's priority will be to provide paddy roads to agriculture,” said the minister.

Minister Jaiswal said that the government has brought an artificial intelligence-based policy with a provision of Rs 500 crore for crop management and pest and disease control. Also, activities will be implemented in collaboration with 'MR SAC' to complete the Panchnama at a faster pace.

He added that a special officer will be appointed in each taluka to resolve fertiliser linkage complaints.

