New satellite images show 3-meter wide crater at Pakistan’s Murid air base

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Pakistan’s Murid air base suffered extensive damages, in May 10 strikes by the Indian Air Force (IAF), destroying not just its buildings and concrete structures but also damaged the underground facility at the vital air station, fresh satellite images revealed on Wednesday.

The high-resolution satellite images shared by the Intel Lab on X, shows a three-metre wide crater, just 30 metres from one of the two entrances at the strategic air base. The damages to buildings and rooftops of structures at the Murid air base, a hub of Pakistani drone and missiles, have already been documented in the satellite imageries, earlier.

The fresh satellite images have been shared on X by the defense analyst Damien Symon. He has been instrumental in digging out details of destruction at Pakistan’s crucial airbases – from structural to underground complex damages.

"This complex is heavily protected with double fencing, has its own watchtowers and access control, thus making it a high-value target. This site might have been made to withstand any bombardment and might have served as storage for special equipments or as shelter for personnel,” said Damien Symon, geo-intelligence researcher at the Intel Lab.

The Murid air base is a forward operating base of Pakistan, located just 150 kilometres from the Line of Control. It is situated in Pakistan's Chakwal, supporting the Sargodha air base and the Nur Khan air base in Rawalpindi, both serving as forward locations for Pakistan’s air force.

The damages to underground complex at Murid airbase also gets ascertained from the previous and after satellite images, of May 10 military strikes.

In April 16 image, satellite imagery showed undamaged building at Murid air base, however, the post-strikes image structural damages to the building.

"Structural damage is evident at this facility, believed to serve as a command-and-control node near the UAV complex of the airbase. A portion of the roof has collapsed inward, and the outer walls also exhibit visible deterioration," Damien Symon said, a day ago, sharing the pictures of damages.

