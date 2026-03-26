New road constructed in Tripura's Sepahijala boosts connectivity, brings relief to residents

Sepahijala (Tripura), March 26 (IANS) A newly constructed road in Tripura's Sepahijala district, on Thursday, significantly improved connectivity for several villages, bringing relief and convenience to local residents, who had long struggled with poor infrastructure.

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Locals say the road, built at an estimated cost of around Rs 6 crore, has connected at least five to six villages to nearby towns, including Melaghar, which serves as a key market hub in the region.

The improved connectivity has not only reduced travel time but has also enhanced access to essential services and economic opportunities.

Mijanur Rahman, a local resident living nearby, expressed his satisfaction with the development.

He said that the newly constructed road has proven to be highly beneficial for villagers as it connects multiple settlements.

Rahman also extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Tripura government, and the Union government for facilitating the project.

He recalled that earlier, the road was in a dilapidated condition, leading to frequent accidents and hardships for commuters.

"The situation has improved drastically now. The road quality is very good, and it is much safer for everyone," he said.

Another resident, Goutam Ghosh, echoed similar sentiments, saying that people in the area had been facing difficulties for a long time due to the poor condition of the road.

According to him, the new road construction has particularly benefited residents of villages near Melaghar, as it has strengthened the link between rural areas and the town's main market.

"The connectivity has improved a lot, and people are very happy. Travel by car, bike, or other vehicles has become much smoother," Ghosh said, adding that the road construction work carried out under the circuit project has been executed efficiently.

Residents also noted that the improved road infrastructure is expected to boost local trade and ease daily commuting for students, farmers, and small business owners.

With multiple villages now directly linked to a key urban centre, the project is being seen as a major step towards rural development in the district.

Overall, the road has brought a visible change in the daily lives of people in Sepahijala, marking a positive shift in infrastructure and connectivity in the region.

--IANS

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