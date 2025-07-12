New recruits across India express gratitude as PM Modi distributes appointment letters

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) An air of celebration and pride swept across India on Saturday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to newly recruited candidates through video conferencing during the 16th edition of the Rozgar Mela.

With emotions running high, recruits from different corners of the country expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister and hailed the initiative as a life-changing moment.

The employment drive, conducted simultaneously at 47 locations across the nation, aims to provide youth with stable government jobs, strengthening the public workforce across a range of key departments such as Railways, Finance, Home Affairs, Postal Services, and Health.

The beneficiaries—many from modest backgrounds—said they were overwhelmed with joy and could hardly put into words what the opportunity meant to them.

In West Bengal, the Rozgar Mela was organised at the BC Roy Auditorium, Sealdah, under the Sealdah Division of Eastern Railway. The event saw the presence of Sukanta Majumdar, Union Minister, along with Milind K Deouskar, General Manager of Eastern Railway, and other senior officials.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said, “Rozgar Mela is a significant step towards building a self-reliant India. It promotes employment, skill development, and economic growth. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, nearly 10 lakh government jobs have been provided since the first Rozgar Mela.”

A total of 215 appointment letters, including one to a Divyangjan candidate, were distributed in Kolkata. The recipients expressed their enthusiasm and appreciation for the government’s continued efforts towards youth empowerment.

Similarly, in West Bengal's West Midnapore, a total of 155 newly appointed candidates from various departments of the Indian Railways were handed their appointment letters at a Rozgar Mela event held at the Supervisor Training Centre in Kharagpur on Saturday.

In Kharagpur, the event was attended by local MLA Hiranmoy Chatterjee, Kharagpur Railway Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) RK Chowdhury, and other senior officials from the Indian Railways, who personally handed out the letters and congratulated the new appointees on beginning their careers in public service.

In Karnataka's Hubballi, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi handed over appointment letters during the event organised by South Western Railway. In his address, Joshi emphasised that the government aims to provide 10 lakh jobs over a decade. He shared that 7.72 lakh appointment letters have already been issued, and efforts are underway to create more employment opportunities.

"India is a young nation with a population of about 140 crore. With this scale of youth power, we can become an even stronger economy. Today, India stands as the world’s fourth-largest economy,” he said.

Highlighting achievements over the past decade, Joshi noted that 40,000 kilometres of railway tracks have been electrified and that about 80 crore people are receiving free rations under welfare schemes. He also lauded women’s growing representation in sectors such as the Indian Air Force, where they are now flying fighter jets.

At the ICF campus in Perambur, Chennai, the Rozgar Mela was marked by optimism and pride. Union Minister L Murugan distributed appointment letters to recruits joining various departments, including Railways, Finance, Revenue, and Postal Services.

Out of the total 51,000 letters issued nationwide, 164 were distributed for Railway positions, 71 for Finance, 11 for Revenue, and five for Postal Services in Chennai alone.

Hadni, a young recruit selected for the Postal Department, shared her joy: “I’m so happy I got this job. This initiative is a great opportunity for young people like me. I want to sincerely thank PM Modi for making this possible.”

In Mumbai, Union Minister Piyush Goyal led the Rozgar Mela event at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), handing over appointment letters and personally congratulating the new employees. The excitement among youth was palpable as the event drew hundreds of hopeful candidates and their families.

Niharika, one of the new appointees, shared, “I am extremely happy. My family is proud of me. This job gives me financial independence, and I feel more confident. Thank you, PM Modi and Piyush Goyal, for this incredible opportunity.”

Another recruit, Sunanda, said, “It’s not just a job—it’s a dream come true. PM Modi is really motivating us to strive for more. My family and I are beyond happy.”

Niraj, who received his first appointment letter, was emotional as he said, “This is my first job. I feel proud and motivated. This opportunity will help me grow, and I am deeply grateful to the Prime Minister.”

Deepa, another beneficiary, said, “This is a golden period for me. I can’t put into words how I’m feeling. Thank you to everyone involved in this initiative.”

