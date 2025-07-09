‘New record’: Guwahati airport handles 42.43 MT cargo in a single day

Guwahati, July 9 (IANS) The GIAL terminal of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati recorded its highest-ever single-day cargo handling of 42.43 metric tonnes (MT) on June 28, surpassing the previous record of 40.43 MT set last year, a growth of 4.95 per cent, officials said on Wednesday.

A spokesperson of the GIAL said that the Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL) terminal’s achievement was part of a broader upward trend that culminated in the GIAL cargo terminal, LGBIA, crossing the 844 MT mark in monthly cargo processed for the first time since the commencement of operations date (COD).

She said that this is a growth of 11.93 per cent, while the previous monthly high was 754 MT in January this year. The record growth in cargo tonnage underscores the growing role of LGBIA as a logistics hub in the northeast region of India, comprising eight states.

“It is the outcome of focused operational enhancements, improved cargo handling efficiency, and the airport's strategic importance in connecting northeast India with key domestic markets. The GIAL cargo terminal has consistently demonstrated strong growth in cargo volumes over the first quarter of FY 2025-26, with year-on-year comparisons reflecting a robust upward trajectory,” the spokesperson said.

Agartala and Imphal remain the prime contributors in the northeast region, while major destinations across the country include Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bengaluru.

The airport has seen strong import activity from Bengaluru and Jaipur, with flowers being the primary import commodity, contributing to the region’s growing floral trade.

"These achievements are not only milestones for LGBIA’s GIAL cargo terminal, but also significant indicators of economic vibrancy in the northeast region. The growing cargo movement reflects the trust of our partners and the region’s increasing integration with national supply chains,” said the spokesperson.

She said that with infrastructure enhancements and a focus on streamlining operations, LGBIA’s GIAL terminal is set to further strengthen its role as a cargo gateway for the northeast region.

--IANS

sc/dan