New railway projects connecting India, Bhutan to boost connectivity and trade

New Delhi/Guwahati, Sep 29 (IANS) Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Monday, announced new railway projects connecting India and Bhutan to further strengthen connectivity and trade.

The Union Minister while talking to the media in New Delhi on new railway connectivity projects between India and Bhutan, stressed upon the shared commitment of the two countries to strengthen regional connectivity, sustainability and economic cooperation.

The announcement detailed key cross-border railway initiatives set to transform bilateral ties.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who was also present during the Union Railway Minister's media briefing, also jointly outlined the vision, implementation strategy and significance of the upcoming projects.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, said that two major links have been identified under the plan -- the 69-km Kokrajhar– Gelephu line, connecting Assam with Bhutan's Gelephu, and the 20 km Banarhat–Samtse line, linking West Bengal with Bhutan.

He added that together, these projects estimated at Rs 4,033 crore will provide a significant boost to trade, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Samtse and Gelephu are the major export import hubs in Bhutan and serve 700-km-long India-Bhutan border.

Gelephu is being developed as a mindfulness city and Samtse is being developed as an industrial town by the Bhutan government.

The CPRO said that to expedite implementation, the Kokrajhar–Gelephu line has been declared a special railway project, enabling fast-tracked clearances and land acquisition.

On the financial side, the Ministry of Railways will bear investments for works on the Indian side, while the indian government, through the Ministry of External Affairs, will support the Bhutanese portion as part of Bhutan's 13th five-year plan, he added.

This model ensures that the maximum share of infrastructure lies on the Indian side, while extending full support to Bhutan's development needs.

India is Bhutan's top trading partner and these railway projects will further cement economic ties while supporting balanced regional development.

CPRO Sharma said that Bhutan will be able to leverage the extensive Indian Railways network for seamless connectivity with Indian ports to facilitate efficient export and import of goods, enhancing trade connectivity and economic growth.

Environmental considerations are being integrated at the planning stage to ensure minimal ecological disruption in the Himalayan foothills.

Additionally, coaches for the new railway lines will be manufactured in India, underscoring the commitment to 'Make in India' and reinforcing India's role as Bhutan's closest partner in infrastructure development, the official added.

These proposed new railway projects go beyond physical connectivity reflecting the enduring friendship between India and Bhutan, aligned with India's 'Neighbourhood First' and 'Act East' policies.

Once operational, the lines will enhance accessibility, promote balanced regional growth, create employment opportunities and stand as a new chapter in India–Bhutan cooperation, the NFR CPRO said.

--IANS

sc/khz