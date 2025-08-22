New Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta discuss law and order

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) New Commissioner of Delhi Police Satish Golcha assumed charge on Friday and met Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, an interaction which included a discussion on law and order, including security for women, an official source said.

The Delhi Police took to social media to post a photo of the interaction between the CP and the Chief Minister.

During the brief interaction with Golcha, CM Gupta reiterated her government’s resolve to empower women and encourage their employment in night shifts and sought his support for making them feel more secure and safe, said the official source.

Golcha’s appointment to the top post comes close on the heels of the assault on Delhi CM Gupta on Wednesday by 41-year-old Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya from Rajkot in Gujarat.

He allegedly slapped and pulled CM Gupta's hair at her Civil Lines residence. He has since been arrested and remanded to five days of police custody.

Golcha, an IPS officer of the 1992 batch, was on Thursday named the new Delhi Police Commissioner, an announcement that came a day after the security breach and assault on CM Gupta.

Known as a no-nonsense and upright officer and recognised for his integrity and diligence, Golcha’s appointment to the top post follows a tenure as the Director General (Prisons) for the Delhi government.

With a reputation for possessing top administrative skills and professionalism, Golcha is known for leading the investigation in key cases, including the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

He is also famous for the investigations he led as Special CP (Intelligence) and Special CP (Law and Order), Delhi Police, Director General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh and during his stint in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Born on April 30, 1967, Golcha joined the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre of the Indian Police Service on October 11, 1992.

He played a key role in investigations into high-profile cases like the Ruchika Girhotra murder case of 1990, the North-East Delhi riots in 2020 and the Tihar Jail violence of April-May 2023.

An order on Golcha’s appointment as Delhi Police Commissioner, released by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday, said, “With the approval of the Competent Authority, Satish Golcha, IPS (AGMUT: 1992), presently posted as Director General (Prisons), Delhi, is hereby appointed to the post of the Commissioner of Police, Delhi with effect from the date of assumption of charge and until further orders.”

Whether it is combating gang violence inside prisons, supervising riot investigations, or steering sensitive criminal and communal cases, Golcha’s track record in policing makes him an ideal replacement for Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, who retired recently.

--IANS

rch/uk