New Metro lines inaugurated in Kolkata, 9 lakh passengers to benefit

Kolkata, Aug 22 (IANS) Friday was a historic day for the people of Kolkata as three new sections of Metro service were inaugurated by PM Modi in the city, which will provide great relief to lakhs of passengers. With this 14 km long extension, the Metro will now reach those areas also, where earlier it used to take 45 minutes to 1 hour to travel by road.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director, Information and Publicity, Railway Board, on Kolkata Metro expansion, told IANS, "Three Metro sections have been started in Kolkata today, which will provide great relief to the city residents. About 9 lakh people will be able to travel through these sections daily. The Metro stations have been decorated very beautifully, and a glimpse of the local art and culture of Kolkata will also be seen in them."

On this auspicious occasion, Jai Hind Metro Station was decorated with flower garlands. Colourful flowers, lighting and traditional decorations everywhere made the atmosphere festive.

Elaborate security arrangements were made before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Every person entering the station was checked at three to four levels. Only those who already had passes and Aadhar cards were allowed to enter the station.

No stone was left unturned for the security of the Prime Minister. Dog squad and bomb squad teams conducted thorough checks inside and outside the Metro station. All officers, employees, common citizens and artists were also allowed entry only after strict security checks.

Students of Kendriya Vidyalayas also participated in this programme. School children were seen enthusiastic as they got the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and travel with him in the Metro for the first time.

Waving the Tricolour in their hands, the children said, "We have seen PM Modi on TV so far, but today we will get a chance to see him closely and maybe even talk to him. This is a very proud moment for us."

A student said, "Prime Minister Modi is not only the top leader of India but of the whole world. He gave Kolkata a new Metro, brought a new education policy, is making the country self-reliant and also guides us (children) from time to time through 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. It was a dream to travel in the Metro with him, which is being fulfilled today."

With the inauguration of this project by PM Narendra Modi, the Metro network in Kolkata is now expanding rapidly.

