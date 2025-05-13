New Kerala heads of Congress and BJP in Delhi for revamp talks

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram, May 13 (IANS) The newly appointed chiefs of the Congress and BJP in Kerala are in Delhi on Tuesday to initiate discussions on restructuring their respective state party units -- a routine process when new leadership takes charge.

Sunny Joseph formally took over as the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president on Monday, while former Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar -- a surprise pick -- was named the BJP's Kerala unit president last month.

Given both parties’ strong central leadership, the final say in reconstituting state-level teams lies with their high commands.

In the Congress, factionalism is longstanding, and public airing of discontent is not unusual. In contrast, such internal discord is rarely visible in the BJP.

At Joseph’s installation ceremony, the absence of senior MPs Shashi Tharoor, Dean Kuriakose, and Anto Antony was noted and sparked speculation. However, Joseph, known for his soft-spoken and composed demeanour, brushed off the issue with a characteristic smile when asked about it on Tuesday.

Within the Congress, there is already some unrest over the perceived dominance of AICC general secretary (organization) K.C. Venugopal, whose influence is seen as decisive in appointments.

Attention is now on whether all 14 district presidents in Kerala will be replaced and how the posts of vice-presidents, general secretaries, and secretaries will be filled.

It remains to be seen whether the KPCC will continue with a jumbo-sized committee and if its powerful Political Affairs Committee will be reconstituted.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s national leadership, reportedly frustrated with infighting among senior Kerala leaders, appointed Chandrasekhar -- a political outsider with little grassroots connect -- to bring in a fresh approach.

Whether Chandrasekhar retains the old guard or introduces a new team of vice-presidents and general secretaries will be closely watched.

In a move that surprised many, the BJP recently restructured its organisational setup in Kerala by dividing the state into 30 districts, instead of the traditional 14, to broaden leadership opportunities.

It now remains to be seen whether Chandrasekhar’s upcoming appointments will carry further surprises.

--IANS

sg/skp