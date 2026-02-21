New integrated terminal at Guwahati airport to begin operations from tomorrow: Assam CM

Guwahati, Feb 21 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that the new integrated terminal at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati will commence commercial operations from Sunday, marking a major addition to the state’s aviation infrastructure.

Read More

In a post on X, Sarma said the terminal had been constructed with local participation and symbolised Assam’s growing role as a key gateway to the northeastern region and beyond.

“The new Integrated Terminal at Guwahati Airport begins commercial operations from tomorrow. Proudly built by the hands of Assam and powered by the sons and daughters of our state, this gateway is ready to welcome the world,” the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, Sarma had shared visuals of the new terminal, highlighting its modern facilities and passenger amenities.

Officials said the integrated terminal is expected to significantly enhance passenger handling capacity and improve overall operational efficiency, in view of increasing air traffic in the region.

The terminal has been designed to accommodate both domestic and international passengers, with upgraded security systems, improved passenger movement flow, and modern infrastructure.

Authorities said the facility is aimed at strengthening Guwahati’s position as a key aviation hub for the northeastern region and enhancing direct connectivity.

The terminal also incorporates design elements reflecting Assam’s cultural heritage while adhering to global airport infrastructure and sustainability standards.

It is equipped with advanced baggage handling systems, energy-efficient features, and improved accessibility provisions for passengers.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport serves as the primary aviation gateway to the northeastern region, connecting Guwahati with major cities across India and select international destinations.

With the commissioning of the new integrated terminal, airport authorities expect an increase in passenger traffic, flight operations, and cargo movement.

Officials said the new facility is also expected to generate employment opportunities, with personnel from Assam engaged in operations, security, and ground services.

The state government described the development as a step towards strengthening connectivity and supporting economic growth, tourism, and trade in the region.

--IANS

tdr/pgh