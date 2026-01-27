New industrial revolution has begun in Odisha: CM Majhi

Bhubaneswar, Jan 27 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said that a new industrial revolution has begun in Odisha, asserting that the state is steadily moving ahead with industrial proposals amounting to nearly Rs 20 lakh crore for the establishment of new industries across Odisha.

While inaugurating India’s first Flat Rolled Products (FRP) aluminium unit at Hindalco Industries Limited’s Aditya Aluminium plant at Lapanga in Sambalpur district, CM Majhi stated that once these industrial proposals become operational, around 15 lakh new jobs will be created in Odisha.

The project, set up with an investment of Rs 26,996 crore, is expected to generate employment for 5012 people, further strengthening downstream manufacturing and creating new livelihood opportunities in the region.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said, “Western Odisha today stands as a symbol of confidence, discipline and enterprise transforming from forests and farmlands into a hub of world-class manufacturing.”

He also described the workers as the real architects of Odisha’s industrial success and said that their dedication ensures that production never stops and progress never slows.

Majhi also stated that development is not measured only by investments or announcements, but by real change in people’s lives, jobs for youth, security for families, and better education and healthcare.

Highlighting the industrial development in western regions of the state, the Chief Minister said, “Western Odisha is emerging as a global industrial hub where world-class investment meets people-centric development. Our focus is to create jobs close to home, strengthen MSMEs, promote value-added and green manufacturing, and ensure that when industry grows, every family, every village and every youth grows with it.”

He also appealed to the people to welcome industries with open arms and in action, because industry is a key foundation of our prosperous future.

Later, CM Majhi also inaugurated the 25th edition of CII Enterprise Odisha Exhibition 2026 at Rourkela in Sundargarh district.

In this expo, leading companies from across sectors are showcasing their capabilities, innovations, and industrial growth stories. Enterprise Odisha is a flagship industry platform aimed at showcasing Odisha’s industrial capabilities and investment opportunities.

The Expo inaugural evening featured a cultural programme and 1st drone show of Rourkela, showcasing the rich cultural heritage, social life, and industrial progress of Western Odisha.

