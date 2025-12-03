New hope for the needy: Uttarakhand families celebrate home allotments under PM Awas Yojana

Ramnagar (Uttarakhand), Dec 3 (IANS) Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is proving to be a blessing for poor and homeless families in Ramnagar of Uttarakhand’s Nainital district. Hundreds of families who had dreamed for years of living in a permanent house have finally received their own homes.

Under the ambitious government scheme, a total of 528 needy families in Ramnagar have been allotted houses.

The municipal administration completed the construction of these houses within the prescribed quality standards and the stipulated timeline. Ensuring transparency in the allotment process, beneficiaries were also provided with allotment letters and all necessary documents.

After receiving their homes, beneficiaries said they had long been forced to live in rented accommodations or temporary huts. Constantly shifting from one place to another had created insecurity and hardship in their lives. But now, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, they have received permanent and safe homes.

There is great enthusiasm among the beneficiaries—they consider the scheme the biggest achievement of their lives and express gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Beneficiary Anisha told IANS that they previously had no house, but now, because of the PM Awas Yojana, they have received a permanent home. For this, they thank the government.

Gauda Devi also expressed happiness, saying that the government has given them a good house. She said they are very happy and grateful to the government. Kanti Devi said they had no home earlier, but now, thanks to the government scheme, they have their own house. It is a great relief for them.

Rubina told IANS that they had been living on rent and moving from place to place for 18 years. Now the government has shown kindness and given them a home. They are extremely thankful. Meanwhile, Yasmeen said they thank PM Modi, as they previously lived in rented houses and now have their own home.

Beneficiary Praveen said that because of PM Modi, they received a house. They are very happy and grateful to the Prime Minister.

Other residents say the scheme has brought new hope for poor and needy families. Under this plan, people have received a safe place to live, a stable environment for their children, and an opportunity to live a dignified life.

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has brought a major improvement in the living conditions of hundreds of families in Ramnagar. For those whose dream of owning a house once seemed distant, the joy of starting a new life in a permanent home has now become a reality.

