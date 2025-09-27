New Bengaluru-Mumbai superfast train approved; Tejasvi Surya says approval fulfils 30-year-old demand

Bengaluru, Sep 27 (IANS) Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday said that the Railways Ministry has approved a new superfast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai, fulfilling a 30-year-old demand of citizens from both cities.

Surya shared that Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured him of starting a superfast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Union Minister of Railways is of the view that both cities are major economic hubs and capacity expansion at their stations has now made this possible, said Surya.

Surya further pointed out that despite Bengaluru and Mumbai being two of India's most important economic hubs, the two cities had been connected by only one train, the Udyan Express, which takes over 24 hours to complete the journey.

"This was a demand pending for 30 years. In the last three decades, despite the growth of both cities, we have had only one superfast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai. Last year alone, over 26 lakh people travelled by air between the two cities. This new service will make travel more affordable and convenient for lakhs of citizens," Surya said.

The announcement follows consistent follow-up on the issue, which was raised in Parliament, Public Accounts Committee meetings and with senior Railway officials over the past four years, Surya stated.

Lauding Surya's efforts, Ashwini Vaishnaw added, "I am very happy that Tejasvi ji has been persistently following up for a superfast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai. Thank you, Tejasvi ji, for pursuing it so well. You have always been fighting for the people of Bengaluru."

The new train will significantly decongest travel and provide a comfortable alternative to flights and buses, and further strengthen economic and social ties between the two metros.

On behalf of the people of Karnataka and Kannadigas, Surya expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ashwini Vaishnaw for making this long-pending dream a reality. He also thanked V. Somanna, Minister of State for Railways, for his support in making this possible.

The service is expected to benefit lakhs of daily commuters, business travellers, and families while boosting connectivity between two of India’s most dynamic metropolitan regions.

