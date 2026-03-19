New beginnings on these auspicious occasions: Congress extends greetings on Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Navreh

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday extended greetings to people across the country on the occasion of multiple spring festivals, including Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Chetti Chand, and Navreh. The party conveyed its wishes for happiness, prosperity, and new beginnings on these auspicious occasions.

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Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, took to social media platform X to greet citizens. He said, “Wishing a very happy Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Chetti Chand, and Navreh to all. May these joyous occasions fill your life with happiness, prosperity, and new beginnings."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also shared his message on X, highlighting the spirit of unity in diversity. He said, “As we celebrate the spirit of Chaitra Sukladi, Gudi Padwa, Chetti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba across our diverse nation, we extend our warmest greetings to all those who are celebrating these joyous festivities. May these spring festivals bring new beginnings, deepen the bonds of amity and fill every home with happiness and hope."

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also greeted citizens and emphasised the cultural richness reflected in these celebrations. She wrote on X, “Various festivals are being celebrated across the country today. Heartiest greetings on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, the new year of Vikram Samvat 2083, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Navroz (Navreh), and Cheti Chand. These festivals, celebrated to welcome spring and the New Year, symbolise India's rich culture and diversity. On this occasion, I wish happiness, peace, and prosperity to all my countrymen.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted people on the beginning of Navratri and the traditional Indian New Year, which is observed through different festivals across the country.

Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the lunisolar New Year for Marathi and Konkani Hindus and is widely celebrated in Maharashtra, Goa, and Daman at the onset of the Chaitra month.

Chaitra Navratri is a nine-day spring festival dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms, known as Navadurga. Celebrated during March or April, it involves fasting, prayers, and rituals, culminating in Ram Navami, which commemorates the birth of Lord Ram.

Ugadi, the New Year festival for Telugu and Kannada communities, is observed on the first day of Chaitra and signifies prosperity and renewal. It is mainly celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka with traditional customs, including special dishes like Ugadi Pachadi.

Sajibu Cheiraoba, also known as the Meitei New Year, is celebrated predominantly in Manipur by the Meitei community following Sanamahism.

Navreh, the Kashmiri Hindu New Year, is observed by the Kashmiri Pandit community and marks the arrival of spring with traditional rituals and symbolic practices.

--IANS

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