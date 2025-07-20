‘Never insulted Shivakumar’, says K’taka CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru, July 20 (IANS) Responding to the BJP’s criticism that the Chief Minister insulted the Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar during the ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ rally in Mysuru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that he never insulted his colleague Shivakumar.

“Those in the BJP who keep spreading lies about the government's achievements will never come for an open debate. But we are always ready for a discussion,” said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while addressing the media on Sunday after participating in a religious event at the Kabini reservoir.

Further responding to the BJP’s criticism of insulting Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar, he said: "It is customary to welcome those who are present at a function. Since Shivakumar was not present at that moment, I did not mention his name. So there is no question of insult here."

The BJP is simply trying to find faults without reason. These statements are being made by the BJP to create a rift between me and the Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar. The BJP harbours the illusion that such attempts will bring it political benefit. But it will remain just that - an illusion, Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah did not mention the name of Shivakumar as he had left for Bengaluru early after delivering his address at the convention.

The Chief Minister stated that he does not mention the names of those who are not present on the stage, when one of the leaders asked him to mention Shivakumar while welcoming others.

Shivakumar, who was also with the Chief Minister on Sunday, clarified that nothing of that sort had taken place.

Reacting to concerns raised about small traders in the state receiving tax notices due to digital payments, he clarified: "GST is a law made by the central government, and the GST Council functions under the central government’s purview. State governments are not responsible for it. However, we will consult with the central government and hold discussions with the state’s Commercial Tax Department to take an appropriate decision."

Responding to a question from reporters on whether the BJP was given a fitting reply through “Sadhana Samavesha” (achievement convention), he said:

"Nearly 2 lakh people participated in the event held in Vijayanagara earlier on the occasion of our government completing two years in office. This shows the public’s support for the government.

The BJP is only spreading lies. They are now imitating our guarantee schemes. Our government has already spent Rs 52,000 crore on implementing the guarantee schemes, he said.

